The Prithvi Ram Government Higher Secondary & Multi Purpose School was established in 1868 under the leadership of Prasanna Kumar Ghosh. The school’s 17 bigha campus lies on a sprawling and verdant piece of land on the foothills of Holukunda pahar on the eastern side, which was donated by the benevolent zamindar of Lakhipur Bholanath Choudhury, where the school was constructed in memory of his father Prithivi Ram Choudhury.

The school which has made a humble beginning has imparted quality education and nurtured many young people. It was once a hub of intellectual activities in the entire lower Assam and it’s unparalleled contributions in shaping the intellectual development of the youth of the region which we witness now.

The school grew steadily and set up a benchmark for imparting quality education after getting recognition in 1905 from the British Government and was finally upgraded to a higher secondary school in 1963. The school has now all the three streams – arts, science and commerce and the co-educational system in the higher secondary classes began from 1992 and Sajeda Begum cleared the HS (Arts) as the first female candidate in 1994. The school also houses a district computer centre and it is the only centre of the Spoken English course conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Recently, computer science, agriculture, horticulture, arts and crafts have been added in the curriculum of the school. It is the alma mater to a host of brilliant people associated with many accomplishments in the society.

The school building design was made by engineer Khargeswar Nath, the first Principal was Late Chand Ullah, Anima Barua and Kalpana Choudhury were the first lady teachers.

Talking to this correspondent, the Principal Sozimuddin Ahmed said that he personally along with the 150th anniversary committee has requested all concerned and the well-wishers of the school to attend the programme of the grand celebrations with a generous spirit.