Kamrupa FC beat Narengi SC



GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - Kamrupa FC got the better of Narengi SC 2-1 in the Guwahati Sports Association A Division Football League. In an evenly contested match at the Nehru Stadium here today, Boloram Rabha netted both the goals for the winning team in the 48th and another in injury time while Lavis Marak scored the lone goal for Narengi in the 58th minute. Today’s match: Young Amateur vs SAI.