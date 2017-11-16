Past Week
Guwahati, Thursday, November 16, 2017
GSA cricketers’ transfer
GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - Cricketers’ inter-club transfer of the Guwahati Sports Association will take place on December 5 and 6. Clubs have to deposit entry fees to the GSA treasurer on December 20, informed GSA cricket secretary Ranjit Sarma.
Kamrupa FC beat Narengi SC