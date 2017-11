State futsal team named



GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - The eight-member Assam team will take part in the Senior National Futsal Championship to be held at Goa from December 8 to 12. The team: Bipin Kumar Mahato, Alex Gogoi, N Bicky Singha, Chandan Choudhary, Izaan Pul, Clement Dkhar, Himanshu Chauhan, Rituparna Morang. The team will be accompanied by coach Ritupan Boro, stated a release.