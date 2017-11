Bodybuilding meet



GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - The All Kamrup District Bodybuilding and Men-Women Fitness Championship will be organised by the Kamrup District Bodybuilding and Fitness Association at the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha auditorium, Cotton University on December 10. The championship will be conducted for junior and senior categories in weight groups, stated a release issued by organising body president Khagen Buragohain and secretary Sekharjyoti Mahanta.