Women cricketers for selection camp

SPORTS REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has short-listed 32 women cricketers to attend the coaching-cum-selection camp for the Senior National Cricket Tournament, informed ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain. The camp will be held at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon from November 17.The selected players are: Monikha Das, Rekha Rani Borah, Papori Gogoi, Debashree Kanwar, Jenevi Pandu, Kalpana Chautal, Suparna Sinha, Shanti Rai, Babli Gogoi, Sapna Chowdhury, Rashmi Dey, Rohina Pegu, Kakoli Saikia, Uma Chetri, Bedashree Barpatra Gohain, Nibedita Baruah, Gayatri Gurung, Priyanka Baruah, Urmila Chatterjee, Jahnabi Baruah, Purnima Kundu, Sabitri Urang, Karabi Bhakta, Juri Dhekial Phukan, Puspalata Kiunari, Jyoti Kanwar, Hiramoni Saikia, Hemlata Payeng, Anamika Bori, Pompy Gogoi, Parbeen Sultana, Shewal Rajkumari.