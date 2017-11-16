Anchit upsets top seed in Asian jr tennis



JORHAT, Nov 15 - Unseeded Anchit Gogoi of Assam, representing India caused an upset today by defeating the second seed Leston Vaz of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-1 while on the other hand 5th seed Udit Gogoi, also from Assam got the better of 3rd seed Arjun Gohad of Maharashtra 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinal matches of the ongoing Asian Junior Tennis Championship at the Jorhat Tennis Club here today.Now three Assam players – Arunesh Bora, Anchit Gogoi and Udit Gogoi are in the last-four stage of the championship. Today’s results: (Boys U-14 Q/F, all Indian) Arunesh Bora bt Jeet Dutta 6-4, 6-4; Vishesh Patel bt Shahir Farhaz 6-4, 6-1; Anchit Gogoi bt Leston Vaz 6-4, 6-1; Udit Gogoi bt Arjun Gohad 6-0, 6-2. (Boys U-14, for position 9 to 16) Andy Thaosen bt Neill Pillai 4-1, 4-2; Vishal Prakash bt Harshad Bora 4-0, 4-0; Jigyasman Hazarika bt Roktim Gogoi 4-0, 4-1; Rohan Agarwal bt Manan Nath 4-1, 4-1. (Girls U-14, Q/F) Sanjana Sirimalla (Ind) bt Namrata Das (Ind) 6-0, 6-1; Rituja Chaphalkar (USA) bt Shakshi Baruah (Ind) 6-3, 6-0; Justina Borgohain (Ind) bt Kanishka SS Mallela Sreenath (Ind) 6-1, 6-1; Hatvee Choudhury (Ind) bt Syeda Janasheen Jumana (Ind) 6-0, 6-0. (Boys U-14 doubles Q/F, all Indian) Jeet Dutta/Shahir Farhaz bt Neill Pillai/Vishal Prakash 6-2, 6-1; Roktim Gogoi/Andy Thaosen bt Rishit Bajaj/Baibhab Das 6-0, 6-1; Arunesh Bora/Leston Vaz bt Jigyasman Hazarika/Manan Nath 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Udit Gogoi/Anchit Gogoi bt Arjun Gohad/Vishesh Patel 6-4, 7-5.