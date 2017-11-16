Trisha wins national table tennis title

SPORTS REPORTER



Trisha Gogoi receiving the champion’s trophy from Arjuna Award winners Monalisa Baruah Mehta (L) and Kamlesh Mehta at Thane in Mumbai, on Wednesday. – UB Photos Trisha Gogoi receiving the champion’s trophy from Arjuna Award winners Monalisa Baruah Mehta (L) and Kamlesh Mehta at Thane in Mumbai, on Wednesday. – UB Photos It was back to back national title for the talented Assam girl who earlier won the sub-junior girls title in the East Zone National Ranking Championship held at Siliguri last month. In the last State championship Trisha bagged four titles to create history in Assam table tennis.