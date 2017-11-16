GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - Trisha Gogoi of Assam won the sub juniors girls event in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship (West Zone) which is going on at Thane, Maharashtra from November 13 to 19. Trisha defeated Vanshika Bhargava of Delhi (4-2) in the quarterfinal and downed Anargya of Karnataka (3 -1) in the semifinal. In the final played today, Trisha outplayed Sneha Bhowmick of West Bengal (4 -0).
Trisha Gogoi receiving the champion’s trophy from Arjuna Award winners Monalisa Baruah Mehta (L) and Kamlesh Mehta at Thane in Mumbai, on Wednesday. – UB Photos
It was back to back national title for the talented Assam girl who earlier won the sub-junior girls title in the East Zone National Ranking Championship held at Siliguri last month. In the last State championship Trisha bagged four titles to create history in Assam table tennis.