However, London Games bronze winner Yogeshwar Dutt will continue his absence from the competitive fold, while his protege Bajrang Punia also won’t be seen in action as he is all set to participate in the Under-23 World Championships to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland from November 21-26.

Gearing up for a comeback next year with Commonwealth and Asian Games lined up, Sushil is not expected to leave any stone unturned when he will vie for top honours in 74kg category at the Nationals. He will be representing Railways.

Sushil, who was having a training stint in Tbilisi, Georgia, rushed back to the country last week to take part in the selection trial against Dinesh in the 74kg category.

But he hardly had to break a sweat as Dinesh, the national junior champion, gave him a walk over.

“Wrestling fans will see a re-energised Sushil Kumar at the nationals,” Sushil had said after qualifying for the competition. – PTI