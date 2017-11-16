

Russia’s Fedor Kudryashov (13) and Viktor Vasin (5) vie for the ball with Spain’s Rodrigo during an international friendly at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Russia’s Fedor Kudryashov (13) and Viktor Vasin (5) vie for the ball with Spain’s Rodrigo during an international friendly at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Real Madrid centre-back Ramos completed his first double for Spain since scoring two against San Marino in 2005, but Smolov grabbed Russia a draw after an encouraging performance.

It was still a satisfactory international break for the 2010 World Cup winners Spain, after a 5-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in Malaga on Saturday.

“Russia showed a high level of play tonight as their players all looked extremely motivated,” coach Lopetegui said.

“Russia haven’t played any competitive games and their players worked flat out in every single friendly match. But we also played well tonight.”

Lars Stindl scored a last-gasp equaliser as world champions Germany played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with France in Cologne on Tuesday.

France and Germany are among the favourites for next year’s World Cup in Russia, and Stindl’s injury-time effort extended Joachim Loew’s side’s unbeaten run to 21 matches.

“We conceded the goal from nothing to make it 2-1, but we also showed the morale to come back from behind,” said stand-in Germany captain Sami Khedira.

In the two teams’ first clash since the French won 2-0 in the Euro 2016 semifinals, Didier Deschamps’ men scored a brilliantly-worked opening goal in the 33rd minute, as Anthony Martial danced between two defenders and squared for Alexandre Lacazette to tap into an empty net.

Loew’s side equalised before the hour mark, though, as Mesut Ozil led a rapid counter-attack and played in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to slide a finish through the legs of the onrushing Steve Mandanda. But the visitors still looked threatening going forward and retook the lead with 19 minutes to play.

This time it was teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe who was the creator, playing a pin-point through ball that Arsenal striker Lacazette latched onto before confidently finishing past Paris Saint-Germain second-choice goalkeeper Kevin Trapp for his first international brace.

The 26-year-old had only scored once in his previous 15 France appearances, but sent out a message that he could take Olivier Giroud’s place up front at international level, as he already has done for his club.

Romelu Lukaku became Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer by netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in Bruges. – AFP