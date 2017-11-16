

The 33-year-old scored a hat-trick in a famous victory that was savoured by football fans across the country.

“It’s a bit hard to describe, it’s unreal... We’re very grateful we’re going to another World Cup,” Jedinak said. “It’s extra special. It was our duty to the nation as football players to get this job done.”

Mark Milligan was full of praise for his resilient teammates.

“Extremely special. This group has gone through a lot from the way we want to play to not qualifying automatically,” he said. “(There was) A lot of talk leading into this and make no mistake, this group deserves everything they get.”

Jedinak opened his account with a deflected free kick early in the second half, then followed that up with two penalties as the visitors’ poor discipline killed off its own World Cup hopes.

Bryan Acosta’s complaints fell on deaf ears when the referee pinged him for handball inside the area after 72 minutes. Jedinak did the rest, burying the ball in the bottom left corner to make it 2-0 and put one foot on the plane to Russia.

While the lead gave supporters reason to be nervy given the disaster that unfolded against Iran 20 years ago when the Socceroos were ahead by the same margin only to see a heartbreaking comeback crush their World Cup dream, there was to be no repeat of that horror show.

When Robbie Kruse was crudely chopped down from behind metres out from goal with five minutes left, Jedinak stepped up once again, this time driving the ball down the middle from the spot to send the crowd wild.

A consolation goal from Honduras seconds before fulltime did nothing to dampen Australia’s mood as players celebrated their momentous achievement.

Australia did little to ease the nerves of fans after an indifferent first half that saw both sides head to the sheds at 0-0.

As they’ve done so often in recent matches, the Socceroos dominated in every aspect except the one that matters most – the scoreboard. The hosts enjoyed 72 per cent of the possession but managed just four shots on goal to one inside the opening 45 minutes.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were clunky in attack, a point noted by Australian great Mark Bosnich at halftime.

“The pendulum swung back to Honduras’ favour in that first half. We were too slow.” Bosnich said. “If we continue at this tempo and this pace the pendulum will swing completely.

“We’ve got to be careful here.”

Tim Cahill created the best chance of the game when he miraculously squeezed a pass out despite the close attention of two Honduras defenders at the corner flag. Aziz Behich latched onto the ball and released for Tom Rogic in the box, but the midfielder’s first-time strike lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper Donis Escober.

Australia started the second half on the front foot, penetrating the box twice in the first three minutes of the stanza. Some desperate work by Tim Cahill won the Aussies a corner and Aaron Mooy had three opportunities to set his teammates up after his first two deliveries were cleared, but he was off target.

Tom Rogic went on a weaving run from halfway, maintaining possession until he was crudely brought down just outside the area after 52 minutes. The foul proved costly for Honduras when Mile Jedinak – who took the free kick ahead of Mooy – slotted the ball in the back of the net with a bit of help. – Agencies