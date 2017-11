‘No report of any illegal immigrants entering Mizoram’



AIZAWL, Nov 15 - No illegal settlers from neighbouring countries have been detected in Mizoram since 2012 till date, State Home Minister R Lalzirliana informed the Assembly today.Replying to a query from Lalruatkima of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalzirliana said that no reports of illegal immigrants entering Mizoram and settling down here have been received by the government. – PTI