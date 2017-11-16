Khandu greets media fraternity on National Press Day

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR, Nov 15 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the media fraternity of the State on the eve of National Press Day being celebrated across the country tomorrow.“It is heartening to know that the press fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh has kept alive its tradition of celebrating the National Press Day religiously by reiterating its role in nation-building and creating a conscious and participatory citizenry,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.