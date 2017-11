VAT exemptions



AIZAWL, Nov 15 - Six companies were exempted from paying Value Added Tax (VAT) due to which Mizoram government lost over Rs 4.45 crore during 2012-2017, Taxation Minister Lalsawta told the Assembly today. Replying to questions in the House, Lalsawta said 15 firms had applied for VAT exemption, of which six firms were granted the benefits. – PTI