It has stated that the matter relating to the disqualification should be referred to the Governor so that he decides as per law. So Sumer, armed with the High Court order, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention.

Sumer had argued in his petition that the posts of PS were “offices of profit” and so it attracts the provision of Article 191 (1) (a) of the Indian Constitution. Article 191 (1) states: “A person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State.

And (a) states: If he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State specified in the First Schedule, other than an office declared by the Legislature of the State by law not to disqualify its holder.

The petitioner said the Government has excluded the office of the Parliamentary Secretary from the purview of disqualification under the Prevention of Disqualification (Members of the Legislative Assembly) Act, 1970.

Sumer pointed out that the State legislatures are empowered to enact laws to exempt certain offices outside the purview of disqualification, but such powers “cannot be stretched to create extra-constitutional offices.”

“The resignation from the post of Parliamentary Secretaries after the Court order is of no consequence as the factor of disqualification does not disappear by mere resignation from the posts. The disqualification acquired by them don’t allow them to continue as MLAs,” Sumer said.

It’s now up to the Governor to decide on the petition, although all the 17 legislators have resigned from their respective posts on the day the High Court order was passed.