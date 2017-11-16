The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Deputy CM Y Joykumar and his Council of Ministers, also inaugurated the 50-bedded Tamenglong District Hospital besides laying the foundation stone for the 5,000 MT FCI godown and women’s market shed in the name of Rani Gaidinliu.

He informed that Centre has agreed to sanction Rs 25,000 crore for road development under the Act East Policy.

The CM and other Ministers drove down to hilly terrain of Tamenglong district along the Imphal-Jiribam sector of National Highway 37 to reach Tamenglong town this morning where they were accorded a warm reception by the public.

Singh and his team also held a Cabinet meeting at Tamenglong prior to their return to Imphal by a helicopter.

Earlier, in his Ukhrul visit on April 11, he announced a package of Rs 201 crore and a Rs 202 crore package for Senapati district, Rs 185 crore for Kangpokpi and Rs 300 crore for Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.