Tuirial project to be commissioned this month



AIZAWL, Nov 15 - The 60-MW Tuirial Hydro Electricity Project would be fully commissioned this month, Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister R Lalzirliana told the State Assembly today.In a written reply to a question from PC Zoramsangliana of ruling Congress, Lalzirliana said that the first unit was technically commissioned in August and the second unit is expected to be commissioned within this month. He added that Mizoram would receive 12 per cent of the energy generated from the project free of cost. – PTI