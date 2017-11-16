The President will commence his engagements by participating in the valedictory function of the completion of 40 years of Vivekananda Kendra at Itanagar on November 19.

Later in the day, he will dedicate the newly built Legislative Assembly building of Arunachal Pradesh to the people of the State.

The President is scheduled to address the legislators at a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly the same day.

On November 20, he will attend the closing ceremony of the Namami Barak Festival at Silchar in Assam and later in the evening, a civic reception at Gauhati University.

The President will go to Manipur on November 21 and inaugurate the North East Development Summit and the annual Manipur Sangai festival at Imphal. Kovind is expected to visit the INA War Memorial at Moirang on November 22 before returning to Delhi.