CORRESPONDENT
ITANAGAR, Nov 15 - President of India Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a four-day visit to Northeastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur from November 19. This will be his first visit to North East after becoming the President, an official statement said.As promised during his election campaign at Itanagar in July last, the President is starting with his rendezvous with the NE from the frontier State of Arunachal Pradesh.
The President will commence his engagements by participating in the valedictory function of the completion of 40 years of Vivekananda Kendra at Itanagar on November 19.
Later in the day, he will dedicate the newly built Legislative Assembly building of Arunachal Pradesh to the people of the State.
The President is scheduled to address the legislators at a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly the same day.
On November 20, he will attend the closing ceremony of the Namami Barak Festival at Silchar in Assam and later in the evening, a civic reception at Gauhati University.
The President will go to Manipur on November 21 and inaugurate the North East Development Summit and the annual Manipur Sangai festival at Imphal. Kovind is expected to visit the INA War Memorial at Moirang on November 22 before returning to Delhi.