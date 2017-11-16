

Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad inaugurating the National Conference on linking Startups and SMEs in Food Processing with Government Schemes and Markets at Umiam in Meghalaya on Wednesday. - UB Photos Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad inaugurating the National Conference on linking Startups and SMEs in Food Processing with Government Schemes and Markets at Umiam in Meghalaya on Wednesday. - UB Photos

Prasad highlighted Meghalaya’s achievements in the agro sector and said that besides the major food crops of rice and maize, the State is also renowned for its horticultural produces.

He added that the State has achieved significant success in the cultivation of non-traditional crops like tea, cashew nut, oilseeds, tomato, mushroom and wheat.

Plantation crops like coffee, rubber, black pepper and arecanut are also becoming important produces of the State, he said. He informed that a major breakthrough has been achieved in tea cultivation and that tea gardens have been developed in different parts of the State.

Touching on the food processing sector, the Governor said, the State has enough potential for setting up a starch based processing unit in the State. However, Prasad said, despite the increase in agriculture produce, a significant portion of the produce go waste.

To minimise such wastages, the Central Government has accorded priority to the development of the food processing sector and a number of schemes for infrastructure development, fiscal relief and other incentives have been initiated.