Guidelines for Haj pilgrims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - The Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has started the process of issuing online Haj application forms for the intending Haj pilgrims of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim from today. The applicants who have a machine readable valid Indian International Passport issued on or before Dec 7, 2017 and valid up to Feb 14, 2019 shall be eligible to apply for Haj. The intending pilgrims have been advised to submit their Haj applications online.