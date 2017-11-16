|
CRPF conducts civic prog
ANN Service
JORABAT, Nov 15 - Under its civic action programme, the 128 Bn CRPF, Guwahati has renovated a primary school and an anganwadi centre on the school premises at Baruabari near Sonapur, which was inaugurated today by Surjit Kumar Atri, Commandant of 128 Bn CRPF.Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Atri said the CRPF would continue with its civic programmes wherever needed and required. Appreciating the noble efforts of the CRPF, he said this would benefit the villagers and assured that more of such programmes would be taken up in future.
He conveyed his best wishes to the students for their bright future and also stressed the importance of education. He exhorted the senior locals to ensure education of their children at an early stage.
Commandant Atri said through its civic programmes, the CRPF wants to strengthen the unity, brotherhood, coordination and cooperation between the force and the people.
The programme was attended by Haren Gogoi, ACP Khetri; Ganesh Murmu, Sr. Executive Officer at Amtron and Karlus Topno, adviser to the Baruabari LP School among others. Stationery items were distributed among the students.