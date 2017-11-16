He conveyed his best wishes to the students for their bright future and also stressed the importance of education. He exhorted the senior locals to ensure education of their children at an early stage.

Commandant Atri said through its civic programmes, the CRPF wants to strengthen the unity, brotherhood, coordination and cooperation between the force and the people.

The programme was attended by Haren Gogoi, ACP Khetri; Ganesh Murmu, Sr. Executive Officer at Amtron and Karlus Topno, adviser to the Baruabari LP School among others. Stationery items were distributed among the students.