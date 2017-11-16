ANN Service
JORABAT, Nov 15 - An escort car of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairperson Jayanta Malla Baruah met with an accident at Sonapur today.A security personnel and few others on the escort vehicle were seriously injured in the accident. Baruah was on his way to Majuli from Guwahati when the escort jeep collided with a dumper coming from the front.
All the injured persons were immediately admitted to the Sonapur District Hospital. Later, they were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.
After the accident, the police arrested the driver of the dumper and registered an FIR in this regard.