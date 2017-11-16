Sources said the government had sanctioned a project under the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Paki Path Achoni for repairing and widening of 1,100 metres of the road from Chandmari side at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The total length of the link road is 2,200 metres. The estimates for the road repair for the entire stretch were given in the year 2015. But a year on, even the sanctioned part is yet to be completed.

Sources said JICA-funded water supply projects hampered the project for months. Also, there was a delay in shifting of the electricity poles on the part of the power department, PWD officials said.

“Nonetheless, we hope to complete the stretch by May-June next. This portion will have footpaths, drainage, divider and lighting systems. It will be around 28 to 30 metres in width,” the sources said.

Dispur is, however, sitting on the sanction order for the remaining 1,100-metre stretch of the road. The estimated cost of repairing the road is a meagre Rs 1.10 crore.

Sources said the PWD has engaged a contractor on makeshift basis to fill the potholes and do some repair. But the result is far from satisfactory.

“We often witness the ‘work in-progress’ board on the Rajgarh link road but it is done only on certain patches, which is why long-term sustainability of the road is a far cry. One wonders why the entire stretch is not taken care of by the PWD at one go. The never-ending ordeal of the commuters could well be a permanent money-minting source for contractors and those responsible for awarding the work,” Subir Baruah, a regular commuter on the road said.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya paid “sudden visits” – the second such inspection within ten days – to the sites in the city where works are going on.

He first visited the Nilachal hills where work is going on, on a 4.3 km stretch of the road. He also visited the work sites on RG Baruah Road and Hengerabari-Borbari Road.

Expressing displeasure at the lack of coordination on the part of the authorities implementing the JICA-funded water supply project, the Minister, however, assured that work on all roads in the State would be taken up and completed soon. He, however, gave the Rajgarh Road a miss, perhaps for the obvious reason.