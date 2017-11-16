STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Nov 15 - Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr AK Barman on Tuesday urged the people to be watchful against developing diabetes and said that periodical checking of blood sugar and maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle are critical to keep the dreaded disease at bay.Speaking as chief guest on a World Diabetes Day programme organised by Sun Valley Hospital here, Dr Barman also advised the people to develop healthy lifestyles right from childhood, as more and more young people are being screened with diabetes across the country.
The occasion was marked by free diabetes screening and a free diabetic foot check-up where around 200 people participated. An awareness procession and an open meeting were the other highlights.
Marwari Hospitals in association with The Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Assam chapter, also organised a diabetes awareness camp on Tuesday. A public awareness drive, free blood sugar and blood pressure screening, and BMI check-up, were done on the day.
Dr NN Barman, ex-principal, Gauhati Medical College flagged off the walkathon which started from Fancy Bazar Outdoor Dispensary at 7 am and culminated at Marwari Hospitals, Athgaon at 8 am. Around 400 people participated in the event. Dr Dinesh Agarwal, secretary RSSDI Assam chapter and senior consultant, Medicine, Marwari Hospitals, and other doctors participated in the event.