The occasion was marked by free diabetes screening and a free diabetic foot check-up where around 200 people participated. An awareness procession and an open meeting were the other highlights.

Marwari Hospitals in association with The Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Assam chapter, also organised a diabetes awareness camp on Tuesday. A public awareness drive, free blood sugar and blood pressure screening, and BMI check-up, were done on the day.

Dr NN Barman, ex-principal, Gauhati Medical College flagged off the walkathon which started from Fancy Bazar Outdoor Dispensary at 7 am and culminated at Marwari Hospitals, Athgaon at 8 am. Around 400 people participated in the event. Dr Dinesh Agarwal, secretary RSSDI Assam chapter and senior consultant, Medicine, Marwari Hospitals, and other doctors participated in the event.