Sources admitted that it is not possible for the government to appoint a full-time Chairman till the arrested Chairman Rakesh Paul is removed from the post. Paul was arrested for his involvement in the cash-for-jobs scam but he has to be removed from the post by the President of India before the State government can appoint a new full-time Chairman. But, two other members who were also arrested for their involvement in the scam – Samedur Rahman and Basanta Doley – have retired and the government can fill up their posts.

Moreover, the lone lady member of the APSC has also retired and the post can also be filled up. Because of the shortage of members, the process of interviews and declaration of the results will take time and the APSC is not in a position to constitute separate boards for the interviews as per the recommendations of the Bezbaruah committee report.

Replying to a question on whether shortage of members was leading to postponement of examinations, sources said several factors lead to postponements and to deal with the issue, the Commission is planning to publish a calendar of the examinations from next year, so that the candidates can prepare themselves properly. However, sticking to the calendar will depend on other issues. Sources said the government would have to notify the vacancies in different departments well in advance and the Bezbaruah committee also recommended the same.

The APSC has notified 22 schools in Guwahati as designated centres for holding of examinations, but sometimes the same schools are used for holding of other examinations. Sometimes national-level examinations of different organisations like the banks, Railways, etc., are held on same dates and in such cases, the APSC is forced to postpone examinations. Recently, one examination had to be postponed because the date clashed with other examinations. Moreover, on a few occasions, the examinations had to be postponed due to court cases. There are occasions where drafts of the advertisements sent by government departments have to be sent back for minor corrections, which also lead to postponement of examination dates. However, if a tentative calendar is- published, it will be helpful for the candidates, sources added.

Meanwhile, the APSC has already declared the results of the preliminary examinations of the State civil services for the year 2016. As many as 55,000 candidates applied against 205 vacancies and over 37,000 candidates appeared in the examinations. Twelve candidates against each post will be called for the final examination and two candidates against each post will be called for the interviews.

On allegations of wrong answer keys in some of the subjects, sources said that the Chairman and the Chief Controller of Examinations select the paper setters, who are experts on the subjects and the answer keys were uploaded on the website after the examinations to bring in transparency. Sources said that whenever any candidate points out that wrong answer keys are provided, the matter is referred to the expert concerned and if the expert admits to making the mistake, grace marks are given against the same. This time, the APSC used “pro rate” system advocated by the Supreme Court and grace marks against wrong answer keys are given on the basis of the correct answers given by the candidates in all the subjects.