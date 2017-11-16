“Non-mention of all the authorities, especially the Central government, which can revoke detention order under the NSA, is one of the major flaws in the detention order,” claimed sources requesting anonymity.

“This could turn into a major embarrassment for the State government,” sources pointed. Akhil Gogoi was charged under the NSA on September 25 and is still under detention.

“There are enough traces to realise that the order of detention was issued in haste and the laid-down guidelines were not followed in total,” sources said, adding that the ground of detention is silent on the rights of the detainee in regard to making representation before the competent authority.

A three-member advisory board including retired Justice PG Agarwal, senior advocate NC Das and senior advocate Gautam Uzir of the Gauhati High Court recorded the statements of Akhil Gogoi in relation to the charges framed against him.

Meanwhile, Gogoi has filed a habeas corpus with the High Court seeking quashing of the detention order.