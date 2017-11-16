

Governor Jagdish Mukhi unveiling the bust. Photo: Jalukbari Correspondent

Prof Mukhi said, “I want this premier institution to be placed in the top position in rankings this year. Being the 5th among the state universities is good, but it will be highly appreciated if we can make concerted efforts to place it among the first ten Indian universities.”

Prof Mukhi further said, “Today is a memorable day for GU as we are paying tribute not only to Dr Kakati but also reminding ourselves of what we are doing and what we need to do to carry forward the rich legacy he left behind.”

Prof Mukhi also said that Gauhati University has to play a great role towards uplift of higher education in the State. He also said that the university again has to play a pro-active role towards development of Assam’s economy, keeping in view that the State is located strategically in a very important position with geographical, political and cultural linkages to the countries of Southeast Asia.

Governor Mukhi said the credibility of the institution depends largely on the contributions made by the teachers, researchers and students and he urged the university fraternity to create an intellectually-imbued society and by doing this the university can pay its fitting tribute to the greats like Dr Banikanta Kakati.

GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika, Registrar Dr Suresh Kumar Nath, senior faculty member of Department of English Prof Ranjit Dev Goswami, Member of Executive Council of Gauhati University Joyashree Goswami Mahanta Goswami and grandson of Dr Banikanta Kakati Dhiraj Kakati also spoke on the occasion.

Our Staff Reporter in Guwahati adds: Banikanta Kakati nearly redrew the map of Assamese literature and contributed significantly to its historiography. Going against the dominant trend of the 19th century Assamese society that belittled the non-Aryans, Kakati emphatically stated that Assamese culture is the synthesis of non-Aryan and Aryan elements. The entry of Kakati in the intellectual arena of the State marked a perspective shift in its intellectual history, said Prof Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, the Sankaradeva Chair Professor of Tezpur University.

Besides, Kakati and Krishna Kanta Handiqui were the two scholars of the State who were engaged in rigorous pursuits of knowledge like the Renaissance-era European scholars, said Prof Dev Goswami.

Prof Dev Goswami was delivering the First Banikanta Kakati Memorial Lecture, organised by the Banikanta Kakati Research Institute of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University at the Sudmersen Hall of Cotton University here this afternoon.