When DACA office-bearers were contacted by newsmen today they claimed that it was booked by former MP Kuldip Nayar. However, it could not be independently verified.

But the mobile number left in the booking register of the CPWD belonged to one Fazlur Rehman Qasim, an associate of Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani. Repeated calls to Qasim, however, went unanswered.

Significantly, DACA spokesperson Amrapali Basumatary yesterday distanced the student organisation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, asserting that the Maulana was not even invited by them. “He came on his own and we will not allow him to speak in our events in the future,” Basumatary said.

Meanwhile, the seminar organised on a grand scale with several speakers being flown in from Assam has led to questions being raised as to who financed the event. The DACA office-bearers were silent on this.

In the seminar, an aggressive Madani warned of one community retaliating in the event of their names being dropped during the ongoing NRC updating process. He claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched in Assam to create another Myanmar and “take away the citizenship of Muslims.”