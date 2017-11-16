The NHRC observed that it has carefully perused and examined the contents of a news report published on October 31. The steps taken to identify the suspect cases of illegal immigration and setting up of foreigners tribunals is a policy perspective of the government and it would not like to intervene into that matter, but the allegations that in the name of verification, the poor people are being subjected to harassment and humiliation is a matter of concern for the Commission, as it amounts to violation of right to equality and dignity of the innocent victims, the notice said.

According to the media report, there are detention centres in Assam, where the people, under scanner, are lodged in two categories – Bangladeshis and D-voters. In many cases, once a person is declared an Indian citizen is again served notice by the police. It is further mentioned that at the time of hearing, the subjects are not allowed to wear their shoes and they have to enter the court barefoot, while the government officers and advocates are exempted.

A specific case of one Moinal Molla has been mentioned in the media report. His parents, wife, children, brother and rest of the family are Indians and still his citizenship was rejected by the authorities. He spent more than two years at a detention centre. It was only after the intervention by the Supreme Court that justice was done in his case.

As mentioned in the report, there are 89,395 people estimated as illegal immigrants in Assam till August, 2017 and currently there are more than 2,000 people languishing in the detention centres across the State, who are allegedly being subjected to discrimination, NHRC said.