Sources pointed out that the NRC is being updated under the strict supervision of the Supreme Court and it will be a document of Indian citizens who came to Assam before the midnight of March 24, 1971 and their descendents. There is nothing about religion in the NRC and some individuals and organizations are misrepresenting the facts to create fear psychosis among a section of people. Such actions cannot be tolerated and a close watch on the activities of such persons is being maintained and action as per the provisions of the law would be taken if necessary, sources said.

On collections of reports and video clippings of such inflammatory speeches, sources said that several such clippings have already been collected and those are now being scrutinized. In one such clipping, a leader of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union was seen addressing a public meeting in Golakganj in Dhubri district where he was claiming that a conspiracy was hatched to take away citizenship of a large number of people of Assam. The person also called upon the people to fight unitedly against such move.

Sources said that such persons are also using the social media to a large extent and the police and security agencies are keeping a close watch on social media posts. A substantial number of Whatsapp groups have also been created to spread misinformation campaign on updating the NRC.

On the other hand, the source of funds of holding such meetings is also being looked into and a few leaders of the Congress are on the scanner.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Centre is ready to extend all possible help to the State to maintain law and order. The State Government has already submitted its assessment of force requirement to the Centre and additional forces would be sent immediately after the Gujarat elections to prevent any possible untoward incident.