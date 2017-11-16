NEW DELHI, Nov 15 - Eating out and mass consumption products have become cheaper as the lower GST rates on over 200 items come into effect from today.Large retail outlets have also started advertising the downward revised prices of FMCG items like Shampoo, detergent and beauty products on account of reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The government has notified lower GST rates in over 200 items, including chocolates, waffles, furniture, wrist watch, cutlery items, suitcase, ceramic tiles and articles of cement.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, had last week cut rates on these items to provide relief to consumers and businesses amid economic slowdown. – PTI