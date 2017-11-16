The NGT Bench in its 32-page judgement said, inter alia, “…the apprehension and anxiety expressed by the Applicants, in our opinion, appears to be misplaced and quite premature.”

The court desisted from examining the issue of the Government’s allegedly violating the provisions of the Guwahati Master Plan, 2025 which declared the area in question (the Jalah Beel and its adjacent forest area) as eco-sensitive zone.

It stated that a careful scrutiny, examination and analysis of the facts indicated that firstly, the classification of Land Use Zone and Land Use Permissibility declaring the area as eco-sensitive zone has been carried out under the GMDA Act, 1985 which is a State Law.

Secondly, the NGT Bench said, Sections 20,21, 22 of the Act and sub-section there under provide for review, modification and alteration in the land use. As per the records discussed above, the area does not appear to be a water body in the sense that water remains stored there but only part of it is marshy that become waterlogged during rainy season.

“In fact, the entire area had been recorded as VGR (village grazing reserve) land which had been de-reserved after due consideration of all factors in order to establish AIIMS in the larger interest of the general public. It has been found unequivocally averred in the reply of the Department of Health & Family Affairs and also the categorical submission of the ld (learned) Sr (senior) Addl (additional) Advocate General, State of Assam, that the area/retention of water or the Jalah Beel has been completely left out from the area of construction and would not be filled up at all. It is also of relevance to note that the area which had been classified as a VGR, as per the State Government, has since been de-reserved by providing an alternative area for the purpose before the GMDA had been asked to undertake the exercise of reviewing/modification of land use under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Master Plan 2025.