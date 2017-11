Plea to end child labour

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 14 - On the eve of Children’s Day yesterday, the Dehing Welfare Society here apprised the district administration of the unchecked social problem in the form of child labour. It sought the DC’s attention to the fact that there are children in the city who are victims of child labour and are working as domestic help, scrap collectors, baby-sitters, beggars and even work in restaurants under inhuman conditions.