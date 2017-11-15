National Press Day at Amingaon

Correspondent

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Nov 14 - Under the aegis of Kamrup ( R ) district administration in collaboration with Kamrup District Journalists’ Association (KDJA), National Press Day will be observed at the Conference Hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup at Amingaon on November 16 with a day-long programme. As per the itinerary, Bhupendra Nath Bhattacharya, Editor of Raijor Batori and Parag Moni Aditya, Editor of News 18 will grace the occasion as chief guest and distinguished guest respectively. The president and secretary of KDJA have requested all mediapersons of the district to attend the meeting at 11 am positively and to extend their co-operation to make the occasion a success.