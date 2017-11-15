|
‘Literature has revolutionary potential’
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - “There is revolutionary potential in literature that can overthrow the false consciousness of the modern human being,” said Dhurjjati Sarma, Assistant Professor, Department of MIL & LS, Gauhati University in his lecture on ‘Understanding Literature Through Cultural Studies’ organised by the Department of English of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College on November 14 at the college. Instead of emphasising the history of chosen and particular ‘canonised texts’, one should recognise the role of people working in various sectors of knowledge and information that are often marginalised and underprivileged. Literature is corollary to culture which is the expression of common collective human meaning, Sarma farther added.
Earlier, Dr Sikhamoni Konwar, the Principal of the college, spoke on the relevance of literature in the present-day social and cultural context and how it can be an effective tool for studying the culture of a people.
The lecture was followed by an interactive session in which the faculty members and the students of the college took part. Dhurjjati Sarma was felicitated with a gamosa and collection of the college’s publications by Alpana Dutta Deka, while the vote of thanks was offered by Dr Ranjan Kumar Bhatta. The entire event was anchored by Dr Anup Kr Deka. This was stated in a press release.