Dr M Amarjeet Singh from Jamia Milia University, New Delhi and Dr Rakhee Bhattacharjee from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi delivered the keynote address. Dr MA Singh highlighted the issue of migration and its impact on the socio-political and economic scenario of the North East region. Dr R Bhattacharjee deliberated on the topic, ‘End of Planning Era, Shifting Strategy of Developmental State and Relocating NEl: A Ringside View’.

She observed that in free competitive market model, planning was seen as irrational for its ‘mindless doles and aids’ through several flagship programmes.

The seminar was attended by faculty members and research scholars from different colleges and universities of India. In all, 90 papers were presented under 12 sub-themes. Renowned academicians from institutes like IIT, Guwahati, Gauhati University, North Eastern Hills University and well-known NGOs like Aaranyak were invited to chair the six technical sessions. The vote of thanks was subsequently delivered by organising secretary Nayan Narayan Das.