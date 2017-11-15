At times, foreign tourists face difficulties while walking or riding bicycles towards various spots of tourist interest in Kaziranga due to non-existence of a permanent traffic signal point at Kohora Chariali, considered to be the main tourist hub of Kaziranga.

Perhaps, it is in the fitness of things to expect the State Government to do the needful for addressing this basic problem at the earliest possible as disaster, it seems, may just be waiting to strike. And God forbid, if it really does, it will definitely send a wrong signal to the world outside.

While talking to this Correspondent, the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat district, Manabendra Dev Roy informed that very soon two traffic personnel would be placed at Kohora Chariali to regulate vehicular traffic, including safari and commuters during the ongoing tourist season.

There is a need for deputing some ‘Smart Police’ in Kaziranga so that a sense of security and orderliness prevails among the tourists and local populace.