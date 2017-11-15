It was organised by the Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Teachers’ Council of the college. Altogether, 80 papers prepared by the teachers of Assam University, different colleges and educational institutions of Barak Valley on different sub-topics related to World War–I were presented at the seminar in six technical sessions.

Pradip Kumar Gautam, a Fellow of the Institute of Defence Studies & Analysis (IDSA), New Delhi, could not attend the seminar as chief guest due to abrupt cancellation of his flight. His keynote address was therefore read out in absentia at the inaugural session.

The inaugural session was presided over by the Principal incharge of the college Dr Amalendu Bhattacharjee. Eminent political scientist and retired Professor of Assam University Dr Tanmoy Bhattacharjee formally inaugurated the seminar.

In his address, he elaborately discussed the social and economic consequences of World War–I and its impact on India’s Freedom Struggle. He also explained the rise of Nazism and Fascism after the war, besides starting of the historic Bolshevik Revolution and subsequent formation of USSR.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the Department of Political Science of Assam University Dr Joyati Bhattacharjee expressed concern over the continuous development of sophisticated weapons of mass destruction in the world and quoted Albert Einstein, who said, “I know not with what weapons World War-III will be fought, but World War-IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”

Agricultural scientist Dr Iresh Ranjan Bhattacharjee, coordinator of the seminar, Dr Amalendu Bhattacharjee, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college, Debadatta Chakraborty, Head of the Department of Political Science, Dr Abdul Mannan Mazumdar and Dr Yagneswar Deb, among others, attended the seminar.