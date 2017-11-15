The DFO said that the Forest Department came to know about the incident on Monday morning after tea garden officials informed about two elephant carcasses found inside the estate.

He said that the animals came in contact with an electric cable of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) that was passing through the garden.

Bordoloi said that the APDCL post was at a safe height (about 10 feet from the ground), but from the inquiry done by the department, it was presumed that the ill-fated elephants must have rubbed their bodies on the post following which the post got bent and the height of the electricity cable subsequently came down and touched the elephants.

He said that the post mortem of the carcasses was done at the spot by a Veterinary Department team led by a doctor from Sivasagar and then the carcasses were buried as per Government guidelines.

He said that the Conservator of Forests (Eastern Assam Circle) M Tungmung visited the site of the incident on Monday to inquire into the incident.

Within the last 30 days, six jumbos have been killed in Upper Assam, with two deaths reported in Dibrugarh district last month and four in Sivasagar, which included Sunday night’s incident at Haluwating.

A female adult elephant was killed on the night of November 5 after a bullet reportedly fired by a forest guard hit the wild animal at Bokul Dupa under Demow Police Station within Sivasagar range of the Forest Department.

On October 21 last, miscreants had cut away the trunk and flesh from a carcass of a male elephant, which was recovered at a forest near the Panidihing Wildlife Sanctuary at Demow in Sivasagar district.