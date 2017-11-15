3 doctors manning Hamren hospital!

Correspondent

DIPHU, Nov 14 - Local people of Hamren, the headquarter town of West Karbi Anglong district have expressed utter dissatisfaction for neglect of duty by the doctors of Hamren Civil Hospital.Aggrieved people of the locality have alleged that they are facing enormous problem as serious patients cannot be treated in that hospital. Patents have to rush to the nearest town Hojai for obtaining X-ray after the machine got damaged. The public also blamed the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for their lack of concern for the lives of the common people. Presently, 12 doctors have been posted, out of which only 3 doctors have joined duty. The doctors posted in the hospital includes Superintendent Dr Jacqueline Teronpi, Dr Borsing Rongpi, Dr Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Dr Hemanta Kumar Sharma, Dr Shyamanta Shyam, Dr Ranjana Chetri, Dr Altaf Hussain, Dr Himat Daidung, Dr Ranjit Teron, Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Dr Tarun Deka and Dr Bonnyma Rongpharpi, out of which only Dr Hemanta Kumar Sharma, Dr Altaf Hussain and Dr Tarun Deka have joined their service.