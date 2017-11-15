Gautam Roy lauds CM for Namami Barak initiative

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 14 - At a time when talks to boycott the ensuing Namami Barak Festival are doing the rounds in political circuits of Barak Valley, former Congress Minister and flamboyant political leader Gautam Roy feels that the good initiative of the present Government must be appreciated. “I am happy to see that the Chief Minister has taken a good initiative to give a new look to Barak Valley. This effort should have been taken several years ago. Personal non-cooperation is a separate issue, but there is no question of any opposition or boycott. I have no wish to boycott the event and believe that the Congress party shall also maintain a positive approach on the issue,” Roy told mediapersons at his Meherpur residence here on Monday. He added that he would reach out and try to convince the AIUDF leaders of Hailakandi district to support the initiative of the present BJP Government. Asked if he still harbours a wish to join the BJP, the former Congress Minister spared a laugh saying, “is the party running short of leaders?”