Seven Golaghat dist villages provided solar lights by NRL
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - As part of its CSR objective of improving rural infrastructure, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) provided solar home lighting system (SHLS) to 290 un-electrified households in seven nearby villages during 2016-17.The completed project was formally inaugurated at Madhabpur village in Golaghat district recently by Dina Tanti, village head of Madhabpur village in the presence of Apurba Kumar Bhattacharyya, Sr CGM(HR) NRL; Amit Kumar, Sr. Director, Social Transformation, TERI; among others.
A public function was also held to mark the occasion which was attended by the beneficiaries.
The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, was the partner in planning, designing and implementation of the project. Villages covered under this rural electrification scheme are Leteku Sapori, Dhansiri Hanhsara, Goroimari Bali Sapori, Borpak Nagabali, Madhabpur, Madhupur and Butalikhowa.