A public function was also held to mark the occasion which was attended by the beneficiaries.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, was the partner in planning, designing and implementation of the project. Villages covered under this rural electrification scheme are Leteku Sapori, Dhansiri Hanhsara, Goroimari Bali Sapori, Borpak Nagabali, Madhabpur, Madhupur and Butalikhowa.