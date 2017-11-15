“This important milestone marks the culmination of the critical superstructure steel fabrication and assembly works of the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India.

“The first span of the bridge superstructure was launched in April 2014. The completion of launching of the last span of 125 metre will facilitate construction of the balance portion of the south road viaduct which will link the national highway to the main bridge. The work of casting of road deck on top of the steel superstructure is also progressing simultaneously along with the linking of track from the north bank of the Brahmaputra,” he said.

Borah added, “road deck of 21 spans out of 41 has been completed. The work of rail link on the north bank and south bank of Bogibeel Bridge are in progress and the national highway connectivity is also planned to be completed simultaneously with the rail link to the bridge.”

The fabrication and assembly of Bogibeel Bridge superstructure has involved about 3,000 specially trained workers working round the clock at the project site.

“The superstructure is the first fully welded open-web steel girder bridge of the Indian Railways which has been designed and executed as per European standards and entails strict quality norms during inspection and testing of the welds,” Borah added.