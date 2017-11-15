They sought the support of the people of both Cachar and Karimganj districts in this regard. The convention was conducted by the former president of Barak Upatyaka Banga Sahitya O Sanskriti Sanmilan Nitish Bhattacharjee.

Addressing the convention, MP of Karimganj Radheshyam Biswas supported the demand of the people and assured to bring the issue before the concerned Union ministers in New Delhi. He said that the demand of the people of Hailakandi is justified and should be supported by the people of other districts as well.

He said that the matter of establishment of a mini secretariat for Barak Valley region is the prime concern of the present State Government and announced that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He also mentioned that the matter will be raised in the next session of Parliament.

Other speakers pointed out that there was no dearth of land at Katakhal and the area is totally free from traffic jam or pollution and is well connected with all the districts of Barak Valley. They expressed satisfaction for taking initiative to establish a mini secretariat for Barak Valley and hoped that developmental activities would be intensified if and when the project materialises.

They demanded issuance of official notification for the establishment of the mini secretariat before the Namami Barak Festival and resolved to send a memorandum to the Chief Minister in this regard.

The convention was addressed by veteran educationist Dr Siv Tapan Bose, MLA of Badarpur, Jamal Uddin Laskar, MLA of North Karimganj Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, Algapur MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury, BJP leader Kshitish Ranjan Paul, AGP leader Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya, Congress leader Shubhankar Bhattacharjee, advocate Pritwish Das, convenor Nidhu Purkayastha, Binoy Krishna Dey and Sukhendu Bikash Chakraborty, among others.