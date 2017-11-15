

President of Sadou Asom Moina Parijat Keshab Mahanta speaking on the occasion of Children’s Day at Mangaldai on Tuesday. – UB Photos President of Sadou Asom Moina Parijat Keshab Mahanta speaking on the occasion of Children’s Day at Mangaldai on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Two major events of athletics – 100 metre and 200 metre races were organised among the adolescent girls in two categories. Group A was for 10 to 14 years old adolescent girls and Group B was for 15 to 19 years old adolescent girls. During the inauguration of the event, Jogen Dohotia, vice-president of TDSA and Mrinal Chandra Bordoloi, Executive Member, TDSA, tried to motivate the participants to look for scope in sports as career. The Tinsukia District Sports Association provided handholding support in organising the event.

With a view to developing the interest towards extra curricular and athletic habits among the adolescent girls’ club members and as a part of the initiative, ABITA Zone 1 has been organising a 12-day long sports workshop on football, volleyball, handball, karate etc., among the adolescent girls’ group members in each tea estates, the release added.

DOOMDOOMA: Along with other educational institutions of the country, Children’s Day was also celebrated at the Learners’ High School here.

On the occasion, a special programme was organised which began with Bhupen Hazarika’s song presented by Pawan Sharma, a teacher of the school. Speaking as the chief guest, Colonel JJ Abraham, CO, 63 Assam Girls Battalion of NCC, Dibrugarh urged the children to become good citizens in future.

Earlier, Varghese Panjikaran, the director-cum-principal of the school explained the significance of Children’s Day and urged the children to follow the teachings of Chacha Nehru. The students also presented a few cultural items on this occasion. The prizes of the school week were also distributed among the students in today’s function. The programme came to an end with the singing of Asom Sangeet by the students and the teachers of the school in a chorus.

Children’s Day was also observed at Donbosco School, Doomdooma with various programmes.

KALAIGAON: Teachers and students of Tangla celebrated the day with various programmes. At Don Bosco HS, Tangla Children’s Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm. The celebration began with a welcome song by the teachers. In his welcome speech, Fr. Ranjit Xalxo said that children are nation builders, they are the strength of the society. The welcome speech was followed by colourful cultural events. The rector of the school, Father Marcus Lakra also attended the ceremony much to the delight of the students and teachers.

The students and teachers of Arunodoi Academy, Tangla also celebrated Children’s Day with various events. A rally was taken out through Tangla town on the occasion. They visited the patients of Tangla 30-bed hospital, distributed sweets and fruits among them.

It may be mentioned that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited Tangla in 1945. He had breakfast at the house of Late Sashadhar Ghosh of Tangla before starting his journey from Tangla to Guwahati in a public bus via Kalaigaon, Mangaldai, Sipajhar and Baihata Chariali. Noted freedom fighters of Darrang, Late Pani Ram Das, Late Tankeswar Sarma, Late Ratneswar Sarma etc., were his companions during the journey. The bus was driven by the Late Siba Prasad Sarma, MLA of Mangaldai.

MORIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, Children’s Day was observed here at Morigaon with a daylong colourful programme. Under the auspices of the Morigaon District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), the day was observed at Morigaon Jatiya Vidyalaya where an art competition was held among the schools students. The essay competition on the spot was also held at the Morigaon Sankar Madhav High School.

The topic of the essay competition was, ‘Pollution of environment and its affects’. As many as 200 students from different schools of Morigaon town took part in this essay competition. On the other hand, the Morigaon unit of the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) also observed Children’s Day in its eight centres of the district. The painting competition, recitation, extempore speech were also organised among the school children in those ICCW centres.

Biswanath Chariali: A plantation drive was carried out by Arohan, a multi-purpose development and cultural society of Halem in Biswanath district on the premises of four schools under Halem mouza namely Swahid Mukunda Kakati High School, Morning Star High School, Halem LP School and Misamari LP School on the occasion of Children’s Day.

A good number of dignitaries including Jadav Chaliha, Dinesh KC, Mahesh Sharma, Prabin Saikia, Gayatri Mahanta, Banti Goswami, Mantul Mahanta, among others, were present on the occasion while Arunabh Hazarika conducted the programme. On the other hand, a group of young social workers, distributed food items among the students of several anganwadi centres and North Eastern Regional Multipurpose School and Handicapped Training Centre, Biswanath Chariali on the occasion. The day was also observed with various programmes at Sootea Academy.

MANGALDAI: Sadou Asom Moina Parijat, a pioneer children’s organisation of the State today centrally observed the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as Children’s Day under the aegis of the Mangaldai Zila Moina Parijat with a day long programme here at district library auditorium and Mangaldai Zila Moija Parijat office premises.

In this connection, the flag of the Sadou Asom Moina Parijat was unfurled by Bhrigu Chouhan, a ‘moina’ of the Bhakatpara Moina Parijat. This was followed by paying of tribute to Pandit Nehru and competitions among the children on art, essay writing, quiz and recitation. The celebration also featured an open interaction of the participating children with Jatin Bora, popular cine actor and chairman of Assam Film Finance Development Corporation. It ended with the open meeting and the prize distribution ceremony which was attended by Keshab Mahanta, State Minister for Water Resources and Science and Technology as well as the president of Sadou Asom Moina Parizat as the chief guest. Several other distinguished persons including Gurujyoti Das, MLA, Mangaldai , Jiten Bhagawati, Vice President of Sadou Asom Moina Parijat, Pratap Bordoloi, Chairman, Mangaldai Municpal Board among others where as Shruti Moliya , a ‘moina’ from Sivasagar Moina Parijat delivered speech as the appointed speaker .

Youth Club, Mangaldai also observed their 40th edition of children’s meet with a variety of programmes like hoisting of flag, smriti tarpan, different competitions, public meeting among others. Parismita Kalita, a child scientist who has been selected to represent Assam in the National Children Science Congress to be held in Gujarat was felicitated. As in previous years, the Late Pradip Bez memorial trophy and cash prizes were also awarded on the occasion to the meritorious students who secured maximum marks in English in the last HSLC examination in Darrang district.