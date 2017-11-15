|
Jr tennis meet at Duliajan
DULIAJAN, Nov 14 - The OIL-All Assam Junior Tennis Championship, organised by the Zaloni Club, Duliajan, under the auspices of the All Assam Tennis Association, will be held from December 13 to 17 at the Zaloni Club courts.The tournament is being sponsored by Oil India Limited (OIL) where competitions will be conducted for boys singles in U-12, U-14 and U-18 age categories and girls singles in U-14 and U-18 age categories respectively. The championship carries a total of Rs 2,00,000 as scholarship money.
An organising committee has been formed with Bedabrata Laskar as chairman, Manash Mahanta as organising secretary, Ashim Kumar Bharali as tournament director and Chandra Sekhar Mohanty as chief referee to run the championship smoothly.
Interested players may send their entries on or before December 12 to the organising secretary, Zaloni Club, Duliajan, stated a release.