AP Blues enter ATPA Shield semis

STAFF CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT, Nov 14 - Assam Police Blues cruised into the last-four stage of the 54th ATPA Shield Football Tournament.At the Jorhat Stadium here the policemen defeated BSF Jalandhar 5-4 in penalty shoot-out in the second quarter-final match of the tournament which was played under lights. During the regulation time no team could break the dead-lock.