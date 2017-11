Dynamo pip Rajbari

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - Dynamo Club edged past Rajbari Athletic Club 2-1 in the GSA A Division Football League for the Jibeswar Goswami Trophy at the Nehru Stadium here today.Arindam Das put Dynamo ahead in the 9th minute while Lenin Angom made it 2-0 in the injury time of the first session. Moni reduced the margin in the 75th minute. Today’s match: Kamrupa FC vs Narengi SC.