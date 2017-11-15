Arunesh upsets top seed



JORHAT, Nov 14 - The second day of Asian Juniors U-14 Tennis Tournament witnessed two major upsets at the Jorhat Tennis Club where Assam boy Arunesh Bora earned a facile 6-1, 6-1 victory over the top seed Vishal Prakash of Chhatisgarh while another Assam player Shahir Farhaz defeated 6th seed Neil Pillai of Maharashtra in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.Today’s results: (Boys U-14, all Indian players) Arunesh Bora bt Vishal Prakash 6-1, 6-1; Shahir Farhaz bt Neill Pillai 6-3, 6-2; Jeet Dutta bt Harshad Bora 6-2, 6-0; Anchit Gogoi bt Jigyasman Hazarika 6-3, 6-1; Arjun Gohad bt Rohan Agarwal 6-1,6-0; Leston Vaz bt Roktim Gogoi 6-0, 6-0; Vishesh Patel bt Andy Thaosen 6-0,6-3; Udit Gogoi bt Manan Nath 6-1, 6-1. (Boys U-14 doubles, 1st rd) Jeet Dutta/Shahir Farhaz bt Roha Agarwal/Harshad Bora 6-0, 6-0; Anchit Gogoi/Udit Gogoi bt Aryan Borah/Nizar Hussain 6-0, 6-0.