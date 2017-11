Arup renders resignation from NF Railway

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - Talented pacer Arup Das has rendered resignation from the NF Railway where he is an employee.According to a reliable source, Arup, who was not accorded NOC by the Indian Railways to play for Assam in Ranji Trophy this season, submitted his resignation at the NF Railway headquarter office today. However, when asked, one NFR official said that they have no such information.